Home Daily Arrest Report Liberty County Jail arrest report June 19, 2023 Liberty County Jail arrest report June 19, 2023 By newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom - June 21, 2023 The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 19, 2023: Gill, Glenn A III – Driving While Intoxicated Paredes-Franco, Edgar – Driving While Intoxicated Gill, Glenn A, III Paredas-Franco, Edgar