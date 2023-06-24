Buckley wins Cleveland council seat, Bell takes Plum Grove council seat

Only a small number of voters decided the races for city councils in two neighboring cities. On Saturday, June 24, voters went to the polls on the final day of voting for seats on Cleveland City Council and Plum Grove City Council.

When the votes were tallied Saturday night, Julius Buckley emerged as the winner of Cleveland City Council Position 1. He defeated Durlene Davis by a slim difference of just nine votes.

The final tally was 132 for Buckley and 123 for Davis, a dismal turnout for a city that boasts a population of more than 8,000 residents.

In Plum Grove, the margin was even smaller with only six votes separating incumbent Position 1 Councilwoman Deborah Ann Bell and challenger Rodney Walker. Bell had 37 votes to Walker’s 31 votes.

Below is a tally of all votes in the June 24 runoff election for these two races:

Cleveland City Council

Julius Buckley – 12 Absentee, 79 Early Vote, 41 Election Day; Total:132

Durlene Davis – 16 Absentee, 43 Early Vote, 64 Election Day; Total: 123

Plum Grove City Council

Deborah Ann Bell – 2 Absentee, 14 Early Vote, 21 Election Day; Total: 37

Rodney Walker – 2 Absentee, 5 Early Vote, 24 Election Day; Total; 31

