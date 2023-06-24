Fugitive from El Paso added to Texas Most Wanted List

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Victor Manuel Gaeta, of El Paso, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Victor Manuel Gaeta, 51, has been wanted since November 2022, when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In 2005, Gaeta was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to two years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. In 2009, he was convicted of selling, distributing or dispensing narcotics and subsequently sentenced to 51 months of imprisonment in a federal facility, followed by three years of supervised release.

Gaeta is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, left forearm and left hand. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Gaeta’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 18 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $67,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

