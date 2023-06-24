Fugitive from Dallas added to Texas Most Wanted List

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Leonard Lamar Neal, of Dallas, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and $10,000 in reward money is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Both Texas Crime Stoppers and North Texas Crime Stoppers are each offering cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to Neal’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Leonard Lamar Neal, 41, has been wanted since June 13, 2023, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child and kidnapping.

Neal is identified as the suspect in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy that prompted an AMBER Alert in south Dallas on June 11, 2023. Both children were later located. Neal has prior arrests for violent offenses including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Neal is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, right ear and left arm. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to DeSoto. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Neal’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 19 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $71,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

