The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2023:

Adams, Jyana Lanea – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Eleby, Mikah Aravon – Property Theft

Foreman, David Tyree – Hold for Harris County (Burglary of a Vehicle)

Gonzales, Reuben Hayes, Jr. – Driving with License Invalid with Previous Conviction/Suspension (no mugshot)

Gonzalez, David – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Trespass

Holt, Terrence Dewayne – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Jaramillo, Raul – Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction with Previous Conviction, Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Hold

Jeansonne, Casey Lane – Hold for Trinity County (Assault, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Disorderly Conduct)

Johnson, Elmo Lee – Possession of Marijuana

Rice, Ryan Richard – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Shedd, Taja Jenae – Property Theft

Adams, Jyana Lanea Eleby, Mikah Aravon Foreman, David Tyree Gonzalez, David Holt, Terrence Dewayne Jaramillo, Raul Jeansonne, Casey Lane Johnson, Elmo Lee Rice, Ryan Richard Shedd, Taja Jenae

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

