The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2023:
- Adams, Jyana Lanea – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Eleby, Mikah Aravon – Property Theft
- Foreman, David Tyree – Hold for Harris County (Burglary of a Vehicle)
- Gonzales, Reuben Hayes, Jr. – Driving with License Invalid with Previous Conviction/Suspension (no mugshot)
- Gonzalez, David – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Trespass
- Holt, Terrence Dewayne – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
- Jaramillo, Raul – Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction with Previous Conviction, Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Hold
- Jeansonne, Casey Lane – Hold for Trinity County (Assault, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Disorderly Conduct)
- Johnson, Elmo Lee – Possession of Marijuana
- Rice, Ryan Richard – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Shedd, Taja Jenae – Property Theft