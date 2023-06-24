The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2023:

  • Adams, Jyana Lanea – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Eleby, Mikah Aravon – Property Theft
  • Foreman, David Tyree – Hold for Harris County (Burglary of a Vehicle)
  • Gonzales, Reuben Hayes, Jr. – Driving with License Invalid with Previous Conviction/Suspension (no mugshot)
  • Gonzalez, David – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Trespass
  • Holt, Terrence Dewayne – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
  • Jaramillo, Raul – Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction with Previous Conviction, Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Hold
  • Jeansonne, Casey Lane – Hold for Trinity County (Assault, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Disorderly Conduct)
  • Johnson, Elmo Lee – Possession of Marijuana
  • Rice, Ryan Richard – Assault Causing Bodily Injury 
  • Shedd, Taja Jenae – Property Theft
Adams, Jyana Lanea
Eleby, Mikah Aravon
Foreman, David Tyree
Gonzalez, David
Holt, Terrence Dewayne
Jaramillo, Raul
Jeansonne, Casey Lane
Johnson, Elmo Lee
Rice, Ryan Richard
Shedd, Taja Jenae

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.