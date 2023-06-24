The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 21, 2023:

Diaz, Danalissa Odessa – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of Date/Family/Household Member

Ramos, Karen Elizabeth – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated-third or more

Romero-Paradas, Jose – Criminal Trespass

Thomas, Brooklin Beatrice – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Thornton, Andrea Lynn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Public Intoxication

Ventura Hernandez, Jorge – Public Intoxication

