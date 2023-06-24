The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 21, 2023:

  • Diaz, Danalissa Odessa – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of Date/Family/Household Member
  • Ramos, Karen Elizabeth – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated-third or more
  • Romero-Paradas, Jose – Criminal Trespass
  • Thomas, Brooklin Beatrice – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Thornton, Andrea Lynn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Public Intoxication
  • Ventura Hernandez, Jorge – Public Intoxication
