Jerry Glenn Phillips, age 60, passed away on June 20, 2023. He was born on February 9, 1963, in Houston, Texas, to his parents Vernon and Karen Phillips. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Sonya Urton and daughters, Nicole Jennings, CG Phillips, and Moriah O’Connor. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Mary Urton; brother Butch Phillips and wife Linda; brother-in-laws Alvin Urton and wife Bonita, and Christopher Urton and wife Theresa; grandchild Amelia Rose; nieces Tammy Phillips, Grace Kelly, and Trace Kelly; great-nieces and nephew Madalynne Phillips, Brylynne Phillips, and Brandon Lujan.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Karen Phillips, his sister Sandra Dadovich, and his twin sister Terry Kelly.

Jerry had a deep passion for his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle and spent countless hours enjoying the open road. He cherished his role as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Jerry was an avid fan of the Houston Astros and enjoyed watching their games. During football season, he would switch between supporting the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys.

For 28 years, Jerry dedicated himself to his work at Jerdon Enterprise, starting from the bottom and steadily progressing to the position of Construction Superintendent. He was admired for his strong work ethic and commitment to excellence. Jerry preferred being outdoors and loved spending time in his workshop, indulging in his hobbies and tinkering with various projects. He was also known as a talented grill master, delighting family and friends with his culinary skills.

Jerry Glenn Phillips will be deeply missed by his loved ones and those who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will be cherished as a reminder of his kindheartedness, his love for family and friends, and his zest for life.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 5pm-7pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland. Funeral services will be at 10:00am on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will be in the Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd.

