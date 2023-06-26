Jessica Jo Chimene was born August 25, 1979 in Grand Island, Nebraska, to parents, Joseph Powell and Kathy Kennedy. She passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on June 25, 2023 in Dayton, Texas, at the age of 43.

Jessica was a caring person and was always there to listen. Her door was always open for anyone at any time. Jessica loved building signs out of wood and enjoyed her Home Building shows. The most important thing in her life was her family. She loved her sons and grandson and she was a very caring parent.

Jessica loved keeping her house spotless and was very firm with you if she thought you were messing it up. She also had a love for frogs and she loved her dog Sky. Jessica will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years, Joe Chimene; parents, Joseph Powell and Kathy Kennedy; her pride and joy sons. Isaiah Powell-Chimene, Joseph Seth Powell-Chimene, Joseph Chase Chimene, and Bryce Powell-Chimene; favorite grandson, Zeke Glenn Chimene; cherished sisters, Tracy Neely, Shannon Maxwell, Connie Powell, and Heather Powell. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 3-5pm. Funeral Service will begin at 5:30pm with Pastor Carl Williamson officiating.

