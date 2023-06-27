Extreme heat wrecks road in Cleveland

On Tuesday, the hot weather caused quite a stir in Cleveland as a section of N. Washington Ave. (Loop 573) experienced a significant issue – concrete buckling. Over the last few days, several streets and highways around the Houston have experienced the same phenomenon as the heat wave continues.

Concrete buckling, as it is commonly known, occurs when concrete slabs on a highway expand in high temperatures and push against each other, creating an uneven surface.

This is usually seen in extreme hot weather conditions, such as the ones experienced on Tuesday, where the temperature exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The hot weather caused the concrete on the highway to expand, but since there was nowhere to go, the only result was buckling.

The buckling prompted Cleveland Fire Department and the Texas Department of Transportation to close the 1900 block of N. Washington at Orange Street. Traffic is being diverted onto other side streets while TXDOT assesses the damage and comes up with a plan for repairs.

TxDOT spokesperson Sarah Dupre said that the street will be closed until tomorrow evening while emergency repairs are made. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, he will update as repairs are completed and the road is safe for normal traffic.

