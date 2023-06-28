Dayton PD investigating homicide

A man was shot Tuesday night in the driveway of a home on N. Winfree St. at Pine St. in Dayton. The man, who Dayton police are not identifying until they have notified his next of kin, survived the initial shooting but died at Kingwood Hospital not long afterward.

According to Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods, around 8:23 p.m., the man was with a friend when a vehicle pulled up and one male stepped out to shoot the victim. He fled to a nearby home on Pine Street.

Neighbors called police to say there was a suspicious male slumped over on the front porch of a Pine Street home. When authorities arrived, they found the man in desperate need of medical attention.

A witness who saw the incident is working with police to identify suspects in the case. An update will be posted as soon as new information is available.

Liberty County Assistant District Attorney Mark Boemio, Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Greg Rodriguez and State Trooper Corey Prantil assisted Dayton PD officers at the scene.

