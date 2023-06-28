Dayton flag disposal project needs new volunteer group

The Dayton Enhancement Committee had a desire to place a Flag Disposal Box in Dayton at The Crossroads (beside Jack in the Box) in the winter of 2017.

Kimmy Wood and his business partner Keith Rowe, owners of K & J Machine & Welding Inc., heard of the DEC committee’s wish and volunteered to make the box. It was donated it to The City of Dayton in June 2018.

Over the years, Boy Scout Troop 8, the Junior ROTC at Dayton HS, Ken Davis with the Dayton Enhancement Committee and members of the American Legion have helped or given advice with the proper disposal of the American and Texas flags.

“Weekly, there have been as many as 10 flags or 25 flags in this box! We have disposed of approximately a thousand flags since The Flag Box was placed at The Crossroads,” said Susan Simmons with the DEC. “That is our unique situation in Dayton – so many retired flags. Our Flag Box is overflowing and we now are needing an organization to take on this responsibility – any group, club, organization, church in Liberty County!”

The Dayton Enhancement Committee is looking for an organization to check the box weekly, gather flags and then properly dispose of them. The material flags may be burned and the plastic/nylon flags can be buried.

“Our community resonates with patriotism, how truly wonderful and what a very unique problem,” Simmons said.

Please contact Susan Simmons at 713-628-1510 if more information is needed and please reach out if your organization can help with this situation.

