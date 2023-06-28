Lisa Gell McKinney Floyd, a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, passed away on June 25, 2023, at the age of 54. Born on September 19, 1968, she leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband, George Floyd, Jr., her son Kory Smith, her daughter Kandice Smith, step-children, Tiffany Joseph and husband Michael, Amber Williams and husband Joseph Chitwood, Jay Floyd and wife April, her sister Marsha Perez, and her cherished grandchildren, Prycilla Barrett, Kyle Barrett, Bailee Barrett, Audrey Joseph, Adam Joseph, Ayden Williams, Gabriel Williams, Lydia Williams, Mason Chitwood, McKenzie Chitwood, Hudson Chitwood, Savannah Lezak and Bryce Lezak, her beloved niece and nephew, Kelsi and Aaron Cook, and precious great nephew and niece, Owen and Presley. She also leaves behind numerous other family members and friends whose lives she touched deeply.

Lisa was the epitome of a nurturing and caring wife and mother. Her family was the cornerstone of her life, and she dedicated herself to their well-being with unwavering love and support. Lisa’s husband, George, was her true partner in life, and their bond was one of strength and companionship.

As a mother, Lisa poured her heart and soul into raising her children, Kory and Kandice. She provided them with love, guidance, and a nurturing environment. Lisa’s grandchildren held a special place in her heart, and she delighted in creating cherished memories with them.

Lisa had a close relationship with her sister Marsha Perez, and they shared a special bond that transcended sisterhood. Their connection was built on love, trust, and an unbreakable friendship.

In her free time, Lisa found solace and enjoyment in fishing. It was a hobby that allowed her to unwind and connect with nature. Lisa’s annual participation in the family reunions, both on her side and her husband’s side, showcased her commitment to family ties and creating lasting memories.

Known for her vivacious spirit and zest for life, Lisa always knew how to have a good time. Her infectious laughter and warm personality made her a joy to be around, and she brought happiness to those fortunate enough to know her.

Lisa Gell McKinney Floyd will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her love, kindness, and devotion will forever be cherished in their hearts. While her passing leaves a void, her memory will be a source of strength and inspiration.

Lisa’s visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2023 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home.

