Herbert Alan Young lived in Clark, Texas, and was born June 1, 1954, in Houston, Texas. He graduated 1973 from Smiley High school. Herbert loved hunting and fishing. He was a avid hunter who hunted all his life and this was not only his hobby it was his passion he would be in the stand an hour before daylight and sit until time to eat lunch.

He loved taking his daughter as a baby until she was old enough to hunt on her own. When his grandson was born he then couldn’t wait to take him on his first trip at the age of 7. He spent many hours on the road to West Texas to hunt. He even taught his son in law to hunt and shared that love with him. He looked forward to hunting season every year. He had a couple deer feeders in his front yard and would sit on the porch in the early hours of the morning and late in the evening watching them eat.

He loved his granddaughter as well and was always checking in on her and all her sporting events and always so proud of her and her love of animals. He was a very hardworking loving father, grandfather, husband and friend. He adored his wife and loved spending time with her on the front porch. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He loved having his family all living on the same property with him.

Preceded in death by father, Phillip Young, mother, Gertrude Fowler, and sister, Brenda Counts. Surviving family members, Teresa young (wife); Sherri Young (ex wife);, daughter Karri Adams and husband, Jon Adams; grandson, Shayn Adams and wife Megan Adams; granddaughter, Fayth Adams and Cody Roeling; great granddaughter, Jesslynn Adams ( his little moon pie); nephew, Billy Sadler; niece, Penny Pitts and husband, Eddie Pitts; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Herbert will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:00 am. Interment for Herbert will immediately follow at Concord Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Herbert Young, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

