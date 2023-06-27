Gina Vee Tomplait, 82, of Porter, Texas passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 She was born on Saturday, March 8, 1941 in Porter, Texas to Lawrence A. McShan and Virginia A. Willis McShan, both of whom have preceded her in death.

As she got older she learned to play the organ by ear and she loved to sing, play, and use her talent to worship the Lord, it was one of her greatest joys. She wrote songs all for the glory of God and also learned to play the accordion.

Gina was member of Splendora First Pentecostal Church and retired from New Caney ISD.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Malcolm Ray Tomplait; two brothers, Lawrence McShan and wife Marilyn and Tony McShan and wife Tammy; two sisters, Linda McShan-McNeil and Christi McShan- Fitch and husband Bo; her children, Ginger Tomplait Emery and husband Michael, Cynthia Tomplait-Thompson and husband Patrick, Kevin Tomplait, Shane Tomplait and wife Deborah; her grandchildren, Mickey Coogler, Dustin Woodcock, Tyler Caveness and wife Chelsey, Peyton Tomplait, Mason Tomplait, Jasmine Sabogal, and Isabel Tomplait; great grandchildren, Chad Coogler and wife Aimee, Kylee Woodcock, Chloe Woodcock, Braxton Woodcock and Alivia Caveness; great great grandchildren, Jake Martin, and Aurora Coogler; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Gina Vee will be held at Neal Funeral Home on June 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Bishop Rev. Ronald Culberth and Pastor Rev. Ronnie Culberth officiating. Interment for Gina Vee will immediately follow at White Oak Cemetery in Porter, TX.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gina Vee Tomplait, please visit our floral store.

