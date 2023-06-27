Marilyn “Pinky” McKinney, age 81, born in El Paso, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home in Shepherd, Texas, surrounded by her loving family on June 23, 2023. Fondly known as “Pinky” by all who knew and loved her, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ules and Oleta Culberth and her brother Duane.

She was married to her loving husband James for 57 years. Survivors include her husband, James; daughters Stacy Rosetta (Brad), Jackie Kinard (Ted), Kelley Meadows (Gordon); son, Jody Harvey; sisters Patsy Manuel (Jerry), Linda Wood (Bud), and Peggy Thomas (Bruce); brothers Billy Culberth (Cindy), Ronald Culberth (Darlene), and Terry Culberth; grandchildren, Meagan Saintes (Kevin), Weston Kinard (Kristy), Tyler Rosetta, Trey Kinard (Bri), Mitch Kinard, and Aleese Harvey; great grandchildren, Joseph Saintes, Cannon Kinard, Kenzie Rosetta, Waverly Kinard, Trislyn Evans, Karston Saintes and Logan Saintes; and a loving family of nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed various activities and hobbies including crafting, gardening, quilting, fishing, traveling, and yard sales where she always looked for the best bargain. Her absolute favorite thing to do was gamble and play dominoes. No matter whether she won or lost she said, and I quote ” I’m always the winner”.

If you knew her, you always knew where you stood with her. She was not one to sugar coat anything and she always said what she thought. She had a heart as big as Texas and honesty was one of her greatest virtues. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but we know she will always be comforted by her mother (granny) in heaven. Visitation for “Pinky” will be on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday June 29, 2023, at Splendora First Pentecostal Church at 11:00 am with Pastor Ronald Culberth officiating. Interment to follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marilyn “Pinky” McKinney, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

