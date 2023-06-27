Savannah Ruth Konarik, a beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend, passed away tragically on June 15, 2023, at the young age of 24. Born on September 14, 1998, in Kingwood, Texas, Savannah was the daughter of Corey Lynn Konarik and Syble Melinda Williams.

Savannah was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ludwig Martin Konarik, Jr.; great-grandparents, Arlene Patterson, Helen Ruth and Pete Geisen, Lois and Ludwig Martin Konarik, Sr., Armond and Renee Ardoin. She is survived by her parents, Syble Williams and Corey Konarik; son, July Rhyver Johnson; grandparents, Homer and Becky Williams and Shirley Konarik; father of her son, Jeremiah Johnson; brother, Corbin Lee Konarik; uncles, Jerrid Williams and wife Cody, and Terry Konarik; aunts, Theresa McGallion and Tammy Platt; cousins, T.J. Konarik, Tyler Konarik, Tabby Konarik, Tiffany Mares, Serenity Williams, Sienna Williams; along with numerous other relatives, and many close friends.

Savannah was a 2017 graduate of Tarkington High School, where she was known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She was a devoted mother to her four-year-old son, and her love for him was evident in everything she did. Savannah was a caregiver at heart, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel welcome and loved.

Tragically, Savannah’s life was cut short in a car accident early on Thursday morning. Her passing has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew her. Her family and friends will miss her bright smile, her caring nature, and her unwavering love.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10 am at the Cornerstone Church, with Pastor Timothy Magee officiating. Savannah will be laid to rest at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington. Pallbearers for the service will be Jerrid Williams, Homer Williams, Fred Buish, Jordan Nesmith, T.J. Konarik, and Jerico Foster.

Savannah will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

