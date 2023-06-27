Marjorie Monique Sackett, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful woman of God, passed away on June 23, 2023, in Porter, Texas, at the age of 97. She was born on August 10, 1925, in Madisonville, Texas, to the late Robert Curtis Carter and Viola Delana West Carter. Marjorie was a long-time resident of Conroe, where she resided for over 50 years before moving to Porter, Texas, in 2017 due to the repeated flooding caused by hurricanes, the last of which was Hurricane Harvey.

Marjorie shared an incredible journey of love and companionship with her husband, Charlie Willard Sackett, for a remarkable 80 years until his passing just one year ago, almost to the day of her own departure. Together, they built a beautiful family and cherished their life together.

Marjorie was a devout member of the Pentecostal faith and dedicated herself to her church community. She faithfully attended church services every Sunday until the age of 93 when she could no longer drive. As a woman of faith, she instilled strong values in her five sons, raising them in the church and teaching them essential life skills such as cleaning, ironing, and cooking. Marjorie’s expectations of hard work and self-sufficiency were clear in her home.

Writing held a special place in Marjorie’s heart, and she found solace and joy in putting her thoughts onto paper. For many years, she diligently maintained a personal diary and regularly corresponded with friends and family through heartfelt letters. Her words were a testament to her inner strength and gentle spirit.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 80 years, Charlie Willard Sackett, her grandchild Justin Daryl Sackett, step-sister Virginia Lee Parker, and step-brothers Jack Williams and James Williams.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories in the hearts of her five sons: Charles Sackett and wife Linda, Ronnie Sackett and wife Beverly, Elton Sackett and wife Linda, Daryl Sackett and wife Evelyn, and Dennis Sackett. She is also survived by her adoring thirteen grandchildren. Additionally, Marjorie is survived by her sixteen great-grandchildren, as well as five great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other cherished family members.

Marjorie Monique Sackett’s life was one of devotion, strength, and love. Her unwavering faith, nurturing spirit, and profound impact on her family and community will be remembered and treasured by all those whose lives she touched. Her legacy will endure through the generations, a testament to a life well-lived and the everlasting bonds of family and faith.

A visitation with be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with a service to follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. also at Pace Stancil. Following the service interment will be held at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

