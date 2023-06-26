Fine Arts Society of Liberty names scholarship recipients

The Fine Arts Society of Liberty, Texas (FASOLT) is proud to announce this year’s scholarship recipients. Thanks to the generous donors who made these funds possible, FASOLT will award five scholarships to these graduating seniors:

Dayton

Mathew Jester – McNeese State University – Majoring in Instrumental Music Education

Hardin

Nolen Thompson – Lamar University – Majoring in Theater

Liberty

Nailah Donatto – Stanford University – Majoring in Chemical Engineering/minoring in Music

Mikayla Montanez – Lamar University – Majoring in Instrumental Music Performance

Juan Sanchez – Texas State University – Majoring in Instrumental Music Performance

Mathew Jester says music has always been a big part of his middle school and high school careers. The Dayton High School grad says music gives him a sense of accomplishment and freedom to express himself in different ways. He plans to get a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education and become a Band Director or Elementary Music Teacher. He ultimately would like to get a Master’s in Music Education.

Nolen Thompson hopes as a future music educator he will have the opportunity to inspire others to make their dreams come true through grit and determination. The Hardin High School graduate has been active in the Liberty Valley Players and wants to give back to his community.

While being a student at Liberty High School, Nailah Donatto has been a three-year Texas All-State Choir member and a two-year UIL State Solo & Ensemble Outstanding Performer. She also has been active in Band, Athletics, the 2022 UIL State Poetry Winner, as well as the 2023 Salutatorian of her graduating class.

Music is Mikayla Montanez’s passion. She hopes to be on the stage performing on her flute. While a student at Liberty High School she was an active member and leader of the band as well as President of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

Juan Sanchez has been playing trumpet in a band since he was in 6th grade. He has also been a member of the Varsity football team and the UIL Journalism team. While in band he has been a section leader and possesses a drive to learn more about music and playing trumpet.

FASOLT congratulates each of these students on their hard work and perseverance and wishes them the best in their respective futures. These graduates make our communities proud.

These students, along with other community members, as well as former FASOLT Scholarship recipients, performed in a recital hosted by FASOLT recently at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Following the recital, everyone was invited to view the work of several local artists in the Parish Hall.

FASOLT also added a thank you to the community for the outpouring of generosity and support of fine arts in the area.

FASOLT is a 501(c)(3) organization and welcomes contributions to further the work of promoting and supporting the fine arts for all area residents. For more information contact FASOLT President, Jim Sterling.

