Ledesma represents Liberty County as Junior Miss United States Agriculture

By
Bluebonnet News
-
On Saturday, June 10, 2023, Addison Ledesma, the 2024 Liberty County, Texas, Junior Miss United States Agriculture, represented Liberty County at the Falfurrias Fire Department 57th Annual Watermelon Round-Up Parade. She placed first in best decorated vehicle. She will be competing for the title of Texas Junior Miss United States Agriculture in Temple, Texas, in November.
Previous articleWhen making hurricane preps, don’t forget 4-legged friends
Next articleFine Arts Society of Liberty names scholarship recipients
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.