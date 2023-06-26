Ledesma represents Liberty County as Junior Miss United States Agriculture By Bluebonnet News - June 26, 2023 FacebookTwitter On Saturday, June 10, 2023, Addison Ledesma, the 2024 Liberty County, Texas, Junior Miss United States Agriculture, represented Liberty County at the Falfurrias Fire Department 57th Annual Watermelon Round-Up Parade. She placed first in best decorated vehicle. She will be competing for the title of Texas Junior Miss United States Agriculture in Temple, Texas, in November. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...