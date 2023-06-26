With hurricane season upon us, it’s crucial for pet owners to be prepared for potential emergencies. When faced with the need to evacuate, ensuring the safety and well-being of your pets should be a top priority. Here are some tips from the Louisiana State Animal Response Team, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and LSU School of Veterinary Medicine to help pet owners prepare for an evacuation.

WHAT TO DO:

• Never leave your pet behind! While some evacuations may be short-term, there are times that you may not be able to return quickly. The safest place for your pet is with you.

• If you plan to stay at a hotel, contact them in advance to confirm their pet-friendly policy. Although many hotels are lenient during crises, it’s essential to verify their current stance. For on-line information about pet-friendly hotels, check out petswelcome.com or bringfido.com/lodging.

• If you are staying with friends or family, make sure that your pets are invited as well. If not, ask for recommendations of nearby veterinary hospitals or boarding kennels and make reservations in advance.

• Ensure your pets are up to date on vaccinations and bring their records. Obtain a copy of your pet’s vaccination record from your veterinarian and keep it with your emergency kit.

If your pet requires medication, bring a sufficient two-week supply.

• Identification of your pet is crucial! The ideal form of identification is a microchip* or a tattoo. At minimum, your pet should have a tag with his name, your name, and your phone number on it. Pictures of your pet that capture identifying features are also a good idea.

*A microchip is a tiny permanent identification tag, placed under your pet’s skin by your veterinarian. By registering your name and address with the microchip company, your pet can be scanned and instantly identified at any animal facility.

WHAT TO BRING:

• Enough pet food for one week

• Food bowl

• Water bowl

• Bottled water

• Leash

• Harness or collar

• Proof of vaccinations

• Rabies tag

• Portable kennel

• Litter box and litter for cats

• Trash bags for stool disposal

• Newspaper or towels for crate lining

• Heartworm preventative

• Flea and tick protection

• All medications

• For exotic pets, bring their entire habitat, including heat lamps and extension cords

Your pet’s kennel should be large enough for him to stand and turn around. Collapsible wire crates are best if your pets might be in a non-air conditioned environment for an extended period. A battery-operated fan that can attach to the cage can be a much appreciated addition. Molded plastic airline-approved crates make for easier transport and are best for animals that don’t travel well in the car.

