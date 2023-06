The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 24, 2023:

Angel, Arrayo Rico – Criminal Mischief, Possession of Marijuana, Driving While Intoxicated

Freeman, Shirley Dickerson – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Pantoja, Olaf – Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd

Pierce, Elbert Jack – Criminal Trespass

