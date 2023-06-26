Rayburn King, 61, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. He was born on Friday, March 23, 1962, in Conroe, Texas, to William Doyle King Sr. and Myrtle Cummings King, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory are his five brothers, William Doyle King and wife Toni, Ernest Roy King and wife Stacey, Kenneth Wayne King and wife Melanie, Robert Lee King, and Roger Lynn King; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Rayburn will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

