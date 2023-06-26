The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 23, 2023:
- Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Criminal Trespass
- Bozarth, Cody Lee – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
- Burns, Donal Earl – Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Coleman, Kenneth Allen, Jr. – Harvest Standing Timber
- Cook, Trenton Chase – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
- Johnson, Davon James – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Money Laundering
- Livingston, Miranda Marie – Assault Causes Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Matthis, Erika Nicole – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- McAdams, Everitt Wayne, II – Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Info, Parole Violation, Hold San Jacinto County (Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction), Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle
- Stelly, Tawana Michelle – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Westerman, Elijah Aiden – Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Evading Arrest Detention, Possession of Marijuana