The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 23, 2023:

Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Criminal Trespass

Bozarth, Cody Lee – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation

Burns, Donal Earl – Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Coleman, Kenneth Allen, Jr. – Harvest Standing Timber

Cook, Trenton Chase – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Johnson, Davon James – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Money Laundering

Livingston, Miranda Marie – Assault Causes Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Matthis, Erika Nicole – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

McAdams, Everitt Wayne, II – Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Info, Parole Violation, Hold San Jacinto County (Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction), Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle

Stelly, Tawana Michelle – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Westerman, Elijah Aiden – Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Evading Arrest Detention, Possession of Marijuana

