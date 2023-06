The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 26, 2023:

Burnham, Brooke Medlin – Aggravated Assault

Ervin, Joseph Wade – Hold for Galveston County-Harassment

Fregia, Gigit Nicole – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Violate Promise to Appear and Driving While License Invalid

Roberts, Donny Lynd – Possession of a Controlled Substance

