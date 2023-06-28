Concrete trucks rolls over, kills Cleveland man

Crews work to remove an overturned concrete truck that killed a Cleveland man on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old Cleveland man, Enrique Martinez-Yanez, died in a single-vehicle accident around 11:26 a.m. Wednesday on CR 3549 about 3 miles north of Plum Grove. 

Martinez-Yanez was traveling westbound in a 2001 Mack concrete truck when he ran off the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over and killing Martinez-Yanez instantly.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking into the deadly accident that happened in the Colony Ridge neighborhood directly in front of D’s Cement World.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident is being investigated by Troopers Haley Smith and William Koen.

The investigation was assisted by the Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable’s Office, Plum Grove Police Department and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller declared the victim deceased at the scene. His body was transported to Neal Funeral Home. An autopsy was not requested.

