16-year-old charged with murder in Dayton

Hours after a fatal shooting Tuesday night, June 27, at a home on N. Winfree St. at Pine St. in Dayton, a 16-year-old male has been charged with the murder of the victim, Elmo Lee Johnson, 38, of Dayton.

Johnson’s murder took place just hours after he was released from his most recent stint in the Liberty County Jail on drug charges. Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods said a close relative of Johnson’s had dropped him off at the house not long before the shooting.

At the moment, the shooting appears to have been prompted by some type of altercation between Johnson and the 16-year-old juvenile.

Johnson initially survived the shooting and was flown by air ambulance to Kingwood Hospital where he later died.

On Wednesday, acting on a tip, authorities were led to the 16-year-old, who Woods said has admitted to the shooting and is cooperating with investigators. The gun believed to have been used in the shooting was also recovered.

Two other people – a man and woman in their late teens and early 20s – who were traveling in the vehicle with the 16-year-old suspect when the shooting occurred also are cooperating with authorities. Woods said charges are not expected to be filed against them at this time.

The 16-year-old has been charged with murder and currently is being held at a juvenile detention facility. His name is not being released as he is a juvenile.

Updates will be posted as new information becomes available.

