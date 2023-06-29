Richard Wayne Manning, born September 6, 1946, in Houston, Texas, to Billie Moore and Alfred Manning and passed away on June 25, 2023. Richard grew up in Houston and was a 1965 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School.

He was a welder, machinist, and master mechanic. When he was young, he loved to work with his dad in his machine shop, soaking up as much knowledge as he could. After graduating from high school, he proudly served in the Army with the 101st Airborne Division and received an honorable discharge. He worked at various jobs and positions within the construction, steel, and machinery industry. His co-workers and clients sometimes referred to him as Merlin the magician because he would be sent to repair or advise on problem machinery and was always able to identify the problem and resolve the issue.

He was always quick to assist or counsel others on any subject and share his knowledge and experiences. He was meticulous and always took pride in his actions and work. He loved to work on motorcycles, cars, computers, and his aquariums. When he sold or traded in vehicles the buyer often was amazed that his vehicles were in such great condition. He often found issues and repaired the problem better than the dealerships.

Richard was most proud of his family who will miss him dearly. He is survived by his wife Carol Ann of 36 years, daughter Julie Mifflin and husband Tommy, son Russell Ginsel and wife Sharon, Leslie Slater, grandson Benjamin Ginsel, grandson Matthew Ginsel, granddaughter Lilly Ginsel and many other family and friends.

The family would like to thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers. Services for Richard Manning will be Friday, June 30, 2023 with family viewing at 9:00 a.m., public viewing and visitation to be at 10:00 a.m. and funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. Interment to follow at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington, Texas.

