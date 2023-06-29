Jimmy Senter, a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on June 26, 2023, at the age of 68. He was born on February 23, 1955, in Dallas, Texas, to James and Barbara Senter.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Terry Wayne Senter. He is survived his brother, Richard Senter, sister, Gail Carter, his devoted wife of 44 years, Darla Senter, his sons Shannon Senter and wife Bethany, Brandon Senter and wife Kaitlin, and Kody Vines and wife Starla. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Peyton Senter, Makenna Senter, Jessie Senter, Sydney Senter, Cassidy Senter, Braxton Vines, and Kolten Davis, and his mother-in-law, Gladys Tingle. His loving fur baby, Sadie, also mourns his loss.

Jimmy was a kind-hearted individual who found joy in helping others. He possessed a generous spirit and was always ready to lend a hand to those in need. One of his favorite pastimes was riding his motorcycle alongside his beloved wife, Darla. The couple shared a deep love for each other and for the open road. In his leisure time, Jimmy enjoyed visiting the beach, often accompanied by his faithful canine companion, Sadie. The soothing sound of the ocean waves and the feel of the sand between his toes brought him immense happiness and tranquility. Jimmy cherished these moments and found solace in nature.

Throughout his life, Jimmy touched the lives of many with his kindness, compassion, and willingness to go the extra mile for others. He will be remembered as a devoted family man, a cherished friend, and a pillar of support in his community. His absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

As family and friends gather to mourn the loss of Jimmy Senter, they will also celebrate the beautiful memories he left behind. His legacy of love, selflessness, and joyful experiences will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to share in his life’s journey.

Visitation and Service for Jimmy will be on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with service starting at 11:00 a.m. both will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Texas.

