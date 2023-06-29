Frankie “Pop” Moeller, 86, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 17, 1936, in Moulton Texas, Lavaca County to his parents Theodore Moeller and Salma Laas. Frankie lived in Liberty County from 1967-2023.

Frankie was a loving husband and father. He loved life and life was work. He was known to most as “Pop”. Frankie had many interests such as his passion for his eight N Ford Tractors, restoring life to those old machines, the rustier the better. Frankie also enjoyed gardening, his cows and baling hay with his grandsons. He loved a challenge and given time, he could fix or build anything. Until the very end, he never gave up because the word quit was not in his vocabulary or his character. Frankie will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew him.

Frankie was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Salma Moeller; his son Wilbert Greg Moeller; brothers, Elroy, Larry, Ted and Clarence Moeller; sisters, Matilda Ripple and Rosie Flood.

Frankie is survived by his wife Ailleen Estelle Moeller; his daughter Joanna Holifield and husband Anthony; his son David Moeller; his grandchildren, Chet Holifield and wife Kayla, Andy Holifield, Frankie Moeller, Vaden Moeller, Taylor Thompson, Tony Holifield and Halee Lezak; his great-grandsons, Hagen and Ryder Holifield; his brother, Dennis Haek; his sister, Bernice Moeller; his nieces, Joan Froom and husband Robert, Jennifer Leanard.

Honoring the family as pallbearers are David Moeller, Frankie Moeller, Vaden Moeller, Chet Holifield, Andy Holifield and Taylor Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Hagen Holifield, Ryder Holifield Anthony Holifield, Mike Tristan and Melissa Haberman.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Hardin Chapel Cemetery, 1005 Highway 834 West, Hardin Texas.

Arrangements are under the care of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

