Franklin Mack Smith, 93, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. He was born on August 29, 1929, in Diboll, Texas, to W.E. Smith and Lillie Efner Smith, both of whom have preceded him in death. Franklin proudly served his country in the Navy and years later in the Naval Reserves.

He was proud of his service and loved to tell stories about his many adventures, in and out of the Navy. He followed his love of electronics, furthering his education after the Navy, becoming one of the few TV repairmen in East Texas at that time. Franklin was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years, serving as an active Deacon for many years, as well as various other roles.

Franklin was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Billie Crystal Smith; son, Timmy Joe Smith; daughter, Wendy Rene Smith; brothers, Eugene Smith, Earl Smith, and Ernest Smith; sisters, Violet Waltmon, Margaret Hales and Julia Ann Torbert.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Billy Smith and wife Dale; three sisters, Betty Smith, Mary Sue Shelton, and Earlene Chandler and husband Jerry; two grandsons, Justin Allen Smith and wife Ashley, and Joshua William Smith; great-grandson, Brandon Smith; three great-granddaughters, Avery Smith, Abby Smith and Ava Smith; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Franklin will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll, TX on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10:00 am.

