2 arrested in Dayton drug bust

Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office on Friday, June 23, conducted an investigation at the Brookhollow Apartments in Dayton regarding marijuana trafficking.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain.

The Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office and Dayton Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Johnson, Davon Williams, Brandon James

A search of an apartment resulted in the seizure of approximately 4.5 lbs. of marijuana, 17g THC Delta 9 Vape Carts, 280g THC Delta 9 Gummies, an AR pistol, an AK pistol and approximately $13,222 in cash.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene who are identified as and charged with the following offenses:

Brandon Williams – one count of Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and one count of Money Laundering.

Davon Johnson – one count of Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and one count Money Laundering.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct. 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us

