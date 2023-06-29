The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 27, 2023:

  • Braxton, Carl Anthony – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm
  • Campuzano, Jason – Hold for Harris County (Evading Arrest Detention, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fleeing/Eluding Police) (no mugshot)
  • Crockett, Micheal Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance 
  • Solis, Joe Louis Jr. – Robbery
  • Crouthers, Hunter Evan – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon
  • Gardner, Roberto Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hopkins, Lauran Michelle – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bi/Mental
  • McWilliams, Gary Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Jefferson County (Theft of Material) 
  • Olvera, Marco Antonio – Criminal Trespass
  • Roper, Kenneth Blake – Reckless Driving 
  • Van Winkle, Victoria – Hold for Harris County
