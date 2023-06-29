The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 27, 2023:

Braxton, Carl Anthony – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm

Campuzano, Jason – Hold for Harris County (Evading Arrest Detention, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fleeing/Eluding Police) (no mugshot)

Crockett, Micheal Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Solis, Joe Louis Jr. – Robbery

Crouthers, Hunter Evan – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon

Gardner, Roberto Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hopkins, Lauran Michelle – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bi/Mental

McWilliams, Gary Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Jefferson County (Theft of Material)

Olvera, Marco Antonio – Criminal Trespass

Roper, Kenneth Blake – Reckless Driving

Van Winkle, Victoria – Hold for Harris County

