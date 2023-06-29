The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 27, 2023:
- Braxton, Carl Anthony – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm
- Campuzano, Jason – Hold for Harris County (Evading Arrest Detention, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fleeing/Eluding Police) (no mugshot)
- Crockett, Micheal Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Solis, Joe Louis Jr. – Robbery
- Crouthers, Hunter Evan – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon
- Gardner, Roberto Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hopkins, Lauran Michelle – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bi/Mental
- McWilliams, Gary Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Jefferson County (Theft of Material)
- Olvera, Marco Antonio – Criminal Trespass
- Roper, Kenneth Blake – Reckless Driving
- Van Winkle, Victoria – Hold for Harris County