Fire damages house in Ames

Fire broke out in an unoccupied home on the 700 block of Trahan Street in Ames on Thursday, prompting fire departments from Liberty, Hull-Daisetta and Hardin to respond, according to Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst.

“When we got here, there was heavy smoke coming out on all sides and heavy fire coming from the back right corner. I assume the fire originated in the back of the structure in an accessory structure. The accessory structure burned to the ground,” Hurst said.

The fire was mostly contained to that accessory structure, Hurst said, but there was also damage to the kitchen and dining room, and most of the house has smoke and water damage, he said.

“The fire spread into the attic and burned most of it,” the chief said.

According to Hurst, the owner of the house is deceased and his children have been alerted.

“They said nobody was living in the house. It has electricity and water, and it looks like someone has been eating in there,” Hurst said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Photo courtesy of Jeremy Rawlinson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

