Crew worker airlifted after being struck on SH 105

By
Bluebonnet News
-

A man working with a crew along SH 105 near The Preserve (formerly Cypress Lakes) was airlifted Thursday after he was struck by an object.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, a spokesperson for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the man was standing in the middle of the road. The driver of one vehicle swerved to miss him. The driver of the second vehicle slammed on his brakes, causing the vehicle to fishtail.

The bed of the vehicle struck the construction worker. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is being investigated by Troopers William Koen and Haley Smith. Tarkington VFD and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, Willoughby said.

Previous articleFire damages house in Ames
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.