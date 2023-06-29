Crew worker airlifted after being struck on SH 105

A man working with a crew along SH 105 near The Preserve (formerly Cypress Lakes) was airlifted Thursday after he was struck by an object.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, a spokesperson for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the man was standing in the middle of the road. The driver of one vehicle swerved to miss him. The driver of the second vehicle slammed on his brakes, causing the vehicle to fishtail.

The bed of the vehicle struck the construction worker. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is being investigated by Troopers William Koen and Haley Smith. Tarkington VFD and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, Willoughby said.

