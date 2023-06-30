Hardin Helping Hands hosting a parade and car show

Hardin Helping Hands is hosting an upcoming community event, so mark your calendars! Rollin’ Back to School Parade and Car Show will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. They are looking for Food Truck or Food Stand Vendors to participate as well. This is no fee for Car Show participants or Food Vendors.

The parade is for all ages riding tricycles, strollers, scooters, wagons, skates, unicycles, wheelchairs, bicycles – anything with wheels and is not motorized. It is asked that dogs be left at home. The parade rolls down the track on the west side of the High School Football field so families are encouraged to find a seat on the Hardin Hornet’s side of the stands. No one is allowed on the football field turf.

Judges will score in using the categories of theme, creativity and originality. Have fun and be as creative as possible with apparel and decoration on your bike, wagon, stroller, wheelchair, scooter, etc. Awards will be given for each age category: Birth to 4 years old, Pre-Kindergarten to 2nd Grade, 3rd Grade to 5th Grade, 6th Grade to 8th Grade, and 9th Grade and older.

Event coordinator Carrie Yarbrough explained that the event is a parade and not a race, and parental supervision is required for each child. Hardin Helping Hands wants all participants to have fun showing off their decorated “wheels” and for parents and families to enjoy cheering them on as they parade around the track.

The Car Show will be located on the drive located at the south end of the Football field between the High School and Football field, where the buses load/unload students during the school year. There is no fee to participant in the Car Show. All participants must call 936-298-6873 to reserve a spot. There will be a raffle for those who would like a chance to win a Car Care Kit.

All local food vendors, whether a truck or stand, who would like to sell food at this event must complete a Food Vendor entry form which can be found on the Hardin Helping Hands Facebook page. There is no charge for a space. All vendors selling items must do so in their allotted 10×25 foot space for food trucks or 10×10 foot space for food stands. No electricity will be provided, so HHH asks for participants to bring quiet generators. Tables and garbage cans will also not be provided. A canopy is recommended for all food stand participants.

We will be accepting the following Hardin School Supplies during the event: Crayola Crayons, #2 Pre-sharpened Pencils, Pens (black, blue, red), Colored Pencils, Notebook Paper (wide or college rule), or Composition Notebooks. Look for the drop off locations near Hardin Helping Hands Pickles, Pickle Pops, & Water food stand or near the Hardin Hornet’s side of the stands.

For parade or food vendor entry forms, visit Hardin Helping Hands Facebook page, or for more details, call or text Carrie Yarbrough at 409-267-7407.

