Constable Philip Cash was named Constable of the Year for the State of Texas, by the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas (JPCA) for 2023 at their annual conference in San Antonio, Texas on June 29, 2023.

The JPCA is the largest organization of elected officials in Texas with over 2,100 members and represents the interests of Justices of the Peace and Constables throughout the state. Each year, members across the state nominate Officials based on their contributions to not only their agency, but to the community they serve.

This year, Constable Cash was nominated and voted Constable of the Year, being recognized for his continued work and commitment to changing Law Enforcement’s response to our neighbors experiencing a mental health crisis by creating a mental health follow-up program. Constable Cash is also committed to keeping Lake Conroe a safe place to boat and has implemented a Safe Boaters Initiative, which includes voluntary boater safety checks, additional law enforcement presences on the water, and boater safety courses to the public. With the belief of increased training provides the public with the most effective deputies, Constable Cash has ensured each member of the department is provided the most current training to effectively do their job.

Constable Cash believes this award is a direct reflection on the men and women who work for the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office. “Without the Precinct 1 team, this would not be possible, and our neighbors who are in need of mental health treatment would be underserved. This is an accomplishment of our entire department, I am honored to work with Deputies who dedicate their lives to ensuring our community is safe, and those needing mental health treatments are able to get to a place of higher care! I believe we as Law enforcement takes an oath to protect the public, and sometimes this means protecting them from themselves.”

