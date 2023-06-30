Belinda Conchetta Buckley Munoz, a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on June 27, 2023. Born on March 13, 1980, in Humble, Texas, she was the loving daughter of Michael and Roxanne Buckley.

Belinda was preceded in death by her father, Michael Buckley, and her brother, Anthony Buckley. She is survived by her devoted mother, Roxanne Buckley, and her brother, Michael Buckley, and his wife, Sheila. She was a beloved aunt to her nieces, Isabella Buckley and Brianna Sanders, and her nephews, Julius Buckley, and his wife Katrina, Keithan McDuffie, and Kelton Yates. Her loyal fur baby, Ianna, also survives her. They shared a bond of love and companionship that brought Belinda immense joy and comfort. Additionally, Belinda is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, other nieces and nephews, extended family members, and a host of dear friends.

Belinda will be remembered for her deep love for her family and her fur baby, Ianna. She was known for her warmth, caring nature, and her ability to bring joy and laughter into any room. Her memory will be treasured, and her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29th from 5pm-8pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with the rosary being said at 7pm. Belinda’s funeral service will be at 3pm on Friday, June 30th with burial following in Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens.

