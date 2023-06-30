The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 28, 2023:
- Castilaw, Craig Howard – Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Chapman, Joseph Wayne Jr – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Curry, Clifton Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Harris, Joshua Everett – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Horn, Bryan Austin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Kelton, Connor – Property Theft
- Mallard, Chris Laroy – Evading Arrest Detention
- Sorrells, Daniel Lee – Display of a Fictitious License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle