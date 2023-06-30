The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 28, 2023:

  • Castilaw, Craig Howard – Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance 
  • Chapman, Joseph Wayne Jr – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Curry, Clifton Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Harris, Joshua Everett – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Horn, Bryan Austin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Kelton, Connor – Property Theft
  • Mallard, Chris Laroy – Evading Arrest Detention
  • Sorrells, Daniel Lee – Display of a Fictitious License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 
Castilaw, Craig Howard
Chapman, Joseph Wayne, Jr
Curry, Clifton Anthony
Harris, Joshua Everett
Horn, Bryan Austin
Kelton, Connor
Mallard, Chris Laroy
Sorrells, Daniel Lee
Previous article2 suspects arrested for armed robbery in Liberty
Next articleBelinda Conchetta (Buckley) Munoz
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.