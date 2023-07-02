Dr. Jimmy Dale Jones was born in Paducah, Texas, on October 15, 1949, to Elmer and Ruth Jones. He grew up in Paducah where he was a member of the First Baptist Church and graduated from Paducah High School in 1968.

Jim pursued a career in telecom and, while working full-time (and through many corporate moves), he completed his bachelor’s degree (1979), continuing with his master’s degree (1993) and finally his Doctorate (1996).

While living in St. Louis, Jim bought a Harley and went all in on the road warrior lifestyle. Many close friends joined and together they made several long-haul trips over the years, camping and exploring along the way. This included two trips to Sturgis and all that that entails. Arthritis in his hands forced the sale of his bikes – a Springer and an Ultra in 2015.

In 2000, he married his wife Lisa in a backyard ceremony in their Plano, TX home. Their Italian honeymoon was the first of their many travels together. Jim also traveled for work with a consulting assignment in Bhutan and many trips to India and other Asian countries. Jim retired from MasterCard in 2016.

Both with a love of the water, Jim and Lisa decided to make their forever home in Galveston, TX and moved on Valentines Day, 2017. It was a great time for almost 5 years hosting family and friends at their canal home visiting the beach and fishing in the bay. Jim took up woodworking and started his own business called Island Grafix.

Hurricanes, the pandemic and health concerns fueled a decision to move north to Lake Livingston, TX in November 2021. Still on the water but much closer to family. Jim built a new workshop and continued his passion for woodworking and creative designs.

Jim battled Prostate Cancer over an 11 year period. In the later years, the disease spread to his bones and was no longer responding to treatment. Exhibiting incredible inner strength (and assistance of pain management) Jim continued to lead a normal life to the amazement of his care team. It was sometimes easy to believe that the inevitable may not really happen. After only 5 weeks of being bedridden, Jim passed to his heavenly home in the early morning hours of June 27th.

He is survived by his wife Lisa, his mother Ruth, daughters Amber Jones and Lindsey Day (Joshua), grandchildren Jaxon and Zada Day; his sister Debbie McClure (Larry) and various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Jones.

Jim will be incredibly missed and loved by all who know him. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Celebrations of Life will be held at Lake Ridge Chapel, 6025 82nd St, in Lubbock, TX at 10:00am on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, and at Stix Ice House, 301 Eldorado Pkwy #100, McKinney, TX from 1:00 to 4:00pm on Saturday, July 15th, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

