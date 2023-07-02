Fireworks shows to celebrate the Fourth on Monday, Tuesday

The City of Cleveland got a head-start in the celebration of the Fourth of July with a fireworks show and free concert on Saturday. If you missed that show, don’t worry. There are three other shows planned in the cities of Dayton, Daisetta and Liberty.

Liberty

Liberty’s firework show will be on Monday, July 3, at the Liberty Municipal Park. The show will start a few minutes after dusk. Bring your own chairs, bug spray and drinks, or sit in the comfort of your own vehicle. Just about any location in the park is a good viewing area for the fireworks show.

Dayton

For the first time, the City of Dayton is hosting a fireworks show. Dayton’s festivities will be held at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland on Tuesday, July 4. There will be a bicycle parade at 6 p.m. and live music, foods trucks, a petting zoo, ax throwing, gelly ball, a foam party, a dunking booth and many more games at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Daisetta

The City of Daisetta will host its annual fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, at 8:30 p.m. Hull-Daisetta High School’s stadium will be open for seating. Sponsors for this show are Liberty County ESD #2, Lifepoint Church, Central Baptist Church, Hull-Daisetta ISD, City of Daisetta, Entergy Texas, HD Pump & Supply, Toby Wilburn, Elbert Fregia, and Eric and Tammy Thaxton.

Pastor Taylor Choate and Harvest Church will start handing out free hot dogs and ice cream at the HD Stadium gate at 8 p.m. At 8:15 p.m., Mayor Eric Thaxton will offer a welcome address. This will be followed by prayer at 8:20 p.m. and the National Anthem at 8:25 p.m.

There will be no fireworks show in Hardin this year.

