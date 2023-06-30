Candlelight vigil held to remember Dayton teen killed in drive-by shooting

In the wake of a devastating drive-by shooting on Wednesday, June 28, on PR 4894B in southwest Dayton that claimed the life of a 2023 Dayton High School graduate, the community, his family, friends and former classmates gathered on Friday, June 30, outside of Dayton High School for a candlelight vigil in his memory.

Gerardo “Jerry” Olivares-Mancha, 18, was well-respected by his peers and former teachers, and had no known enemies, making the reason for his tragic death all the more puzzling.

Trey Ellison, one of his former teachers, said Jerry was the definition of love as defined in the Bible in I Corinthians 13.

Gerardo “Jerry” Olivares-Mancha was killed Wednesday while playing video games in his bedroom at his home on PR 4894B in southwest Dayton. He was 18.

“Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It doesn’t dishonor others. It’s not self-seeking. It is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices in truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes and always perseveres,” said Ellison, quoting the Bible chapter. “I was asked to talk about Jerry tonight, to tell about Jerry, what kind of guy he was, and this is what I thought of because, you know, out of all the students I’ve ever taught, and there have been thousands, Jerry lived up to the definition of love, more than any other.”

The candlelight vigil was also an opportunity for Jerry’s family to feel supported by other community members, who are grieving Jerry’s loss with them. When the crowd was asked to raise their hands if Jerry ever did something kind for them, hands went up throughout the crowd. It was obvious that he had made an impact on many others in his short 18-year life.

People who knew Gerardo Olivares-Mancha raise their hands when asked if he had ever done anything kind for them.

“Look around. Not everybody here even knows Jerry, but those of us who do, know he was kind. I mean, there’s just no way around it, he was. Jerry did not envy. He didn’t want what others had. It was quite the opposite. He would gladly share whatever he had. Those of you that knew him know what I mean,” Ellison said.

After candles were lit in Jerry’s memory, Dayton ISD Board President C.D. Williams closed the event with prayer.

“God of all creation, we come tonight with broken hearts, but we still come and thank you for the many blessings you’ve given us tonight. God we come with heavy hearts, broken hearts God, but we give you the pieces of our hearts tonight that you can put them together Lord. God we don’t understand the tragedy that’s happened to the family of this young man Lord. God we would be lying if we said that we understood. We have so many questions looking for answers tonight, Lord,” Williams said.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to find answers to those questions in the coming weeks as investigators chase down leads in the hopes of making an arrest. As soon as more information is available, an update will be posted.

Original article:

