George Paul Elasko, Jr., 82, of Huffman, Texas, passed away at his residence peacefully on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 29, 1940, in Derby, Connecticut, to the late Anne Helen Gregos and George Paul Elasko, Sr. George graduated from Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with the class of 1959.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country for four years. George met the love of his life Raelynn Ashe in the later part of 1958, before joining the military in 1959. They married in 1963, spending the next sixty years together, making a life for their four precious children. Together they made Huffman their home for the last forty-eight years.

George pursued many interests, some of which included going camping, traveling to various places attending service reunions, tinkering in his shop, and listening to country music. He was brilliantly talented when it came to mechanics. In fact, was known by many as “MacGyver” because of his skill to fix just anything. George loved teaching his family his traits, which allowed him quality time with each of them. He had a fond love for racing, spending countless hours at the track watching his grandson race.

George was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He found his greatest joy in life came from spending time with those he loved unconditionally. George was a hardworking man, and always made sure his family had everything they ever needed and wanted. He had a wonderful sense of humor, could easily put a smile on your face without trying. George would graciously give the shirt off his back to help others in need. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

George was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Carol McEnerney. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife Raelynn of Huffman; his children George Paul Elasko, III of Huffman, Raymond Elasko of Huffman, John Elasko of Huffman and Sherri Elasko and spouse Stephen Pollard of Conroe; his grandchildren Dylan Elasko of Huffman, Kaylie and Sean Pollard both of Conroe; his nephew and nieces George McEnerney and wife Shelia of Orange, Pollyanna McEnerney and Heidi McEnerney both of Connecticut; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family had requested contributions be made directly to them to complete some of Georges unfulfilled wishes before his passing.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

