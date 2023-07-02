Melanie Ann Burress, 51, of Willis, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. She was born on Wednesday, January 19, 1972, in Liberty, Texas, to Charles Burress and Sandra Swanner Burress.

Melanie is preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Burress.

Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Michael Noack and Dalton Noack (Victoria); brothers, Charles Kevin Burress, James Derrel Burress (Michelle) and Gabriel Eric Burress; sister, Jennifer Tidwell (Kenneth); three granddaughters, Kailee Noack, Madelyn Noack, and Evelyn Noack; two grandsons, Robert Noack and Landon Noack; nieces and nephews, Jeffery Parker, Jonathan Parker, Shannon Parker, James Tidwell, Krista Burress, Brian Burress, Layla Burress, Todd Hunt, and Tylor Hunt; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Melanie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on July 2, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services for Melanie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:00 am. Interment for Melanie will immediately follow at Holly Grove Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Melanie Ann Burress, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

