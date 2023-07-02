Melanie Ann Burress

Melanie Ann Burress, 51, of Willis, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. She was born on Wednesday, January 19, 1972, in Liberty, Texas, to Charles  Burress and Sandra   Swanner Burress. 

Melanie is preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Burress.

Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Michael  Noack and Dalton  Noack (Victoria); brothers, Charles Kevin Burress, James Derrel Burress (Michelle) and Gabriel Eric Burress; sister, Jennifer Tidwell (Kenneth); three granddaughters, Kailee Noack, Madelyn Noack, and Evelyn  Noack; two grandsons, Robert  Noack and Landon  Noack; nieces and nephews, Jeffery Parker, Jonathan Parker, Shannon Parker, James Tidwell, Krista Burress, Brian Burress, Layla Burress, Todd Hunt, and Tylor Hunt;  along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Melanie  will be held at Neal Funeral Home on July 2, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.  Funeral Services for Melanie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:00 am.  Interment for Melanie  will immediately follow at Holly Grove Cemetery. 
All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

