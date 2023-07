The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 29, 2023:

Moosebroker, Gurtis – Possession of Child Pornography

Gilmore, Christopher Ray – Parole Violation

McKeen, Daniel Louis – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Tanton, Christopher Morris – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wofford, Ronald Gene – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements

