The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 1, 2023:

Eckiss, Ricky Allen – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon, Operation of a Vehicle with Expired Registration, Expired Drivers License

Ortiz, Chris – Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana

Wells, Larry Donelle – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)

