Janie Fricke to appear at PWR Texan Theatre on July 8

The stage of the PWR Texas Theatre in Cleveland will be graced by an iconic country singer – Janie Fricke – this Saturday. The talented, veteran musician is known for silky smooth vocals, a charismatic stage presence and timeless hits that have spanned generations.

With numerous awards and accolades under her belt, including back-to-back wins as CMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 1982 and 1983, and 18 number one hits, Fricke has firmly secured herself as one of the greatest singers in country music. With hit singles like “He’s a Heartache,” “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby,” and “It Ain’t Easy Being Easy,” her music resonates with audiences young and old alike.

Originally from Indiana but now a proud Texan, Fricke is thrilled to be playing at the PWR Texan Theatre this week even though it’s for a much-smaller audience than some of her recent shows.

“I just came from the Alabama June Jam, which was like 11,000 people right up there in front of me. I had a lot of fun because it brought back great memories of the tours I did with Alabama (the country music band). I am used to all different sizes of crowds, and I love small theaters like the one in Cleveland. I am looking forward to the show this week,” she said.

The audience for the Cleveland show can expect to hear Fricke perform some of her hits. She says her music style was influenced at an early age by her parents. Her father taught her finger-picking and chording on a guitar. Her mother, a pianist, loved buying sheet music at the music store.

“We would play bluesy, jazzy songs from Broadway shows or we would play church songs. In fact, on my travels and my concerts, I featured an album that has church music I grew up singing because my mom played piano at church nearly every Sunday. That album is called ‘Crossroads.’ Another album, called ‘Songs from the Silver Screen’, has movie hits on it. I have a wide interest in styles of music and we feature those in the shows. We also have the newest and current ‘Greatest Hits’ album that has duets that I’ve recorded with people like Johnny Duncan, Merle Haggard and George Jones,” Fricke told Bluebonnet News.

When asked if she is surprised at the longevity of her career, which is an accomplishment on its own, Fricke said she sometimes is surprised to still be working and drawing in audiences.

“It’s a great thrill to me to see the fans and friends come out to my shows, and then to sign autographs and be able to visit with them. It’s really special to be respected like this after you spend so many years in the business. I feel that. It’s a great feeling,” she said.

Opening for Fricke this Saturday will be a relative newcomer to the music scene, but one that is steadily rising – Payton Howie. According to Howie’s bio on her website, “Nominated new female vocalist of the year by Texas Regional Radio and branded as the ultimate ‘All American Girl’ by Scenes Media, Howie is gaining nationwide notoriety with features from CMT, Guitar Girl Magazine, The Boot, Country Rebel, Fox News, and repetitive seasonal invites to NBC’s The Voice and American Idol from executive producers. Payton unapologetically embodies the untamed tradition that country music was built on, and she’s hellbent on bringing her own grit to the honky tonk. Not many can say they’ve shared the stage with Carrie Underwood, and Howie is one of even fewer who can say they were handpicked to do so at the age of 5. She has multiple songs featured on several of Spotify’s sought after editorial playlists and her debut EP, ‘Youngblood’, has attained over 1.5 million streams.”

PWR Texan Theatre is located at 102 E. Houston St., Cleveland. The Janie Fricke concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range in price from $55 to $65. VIP seating is available. Dinner options will be provided by L&D BBQ. Beer and wine for adults, and soft drinks for children will be sold at the concession stand inside the theatre.

For tickets, go online to http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/21562-Janie_Fricke_with_Special_Guest_Payton_Howie/

