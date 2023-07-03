Snake charmer: ‘Rocky’ art installation in Dayton capturing hearts, minds of young and old

A new fun, creative and engaging art installation for children in the Dayton area is striking! Rocky, a snake made up totally by a row of hand-painted rocks, is growing one rock at a time as local children add their own creations.

Located on the grounds of the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton, Rocky was the inspiration of Donna Puckett and six children – Blakely Brown, Cooper Neal, Hadley Neal, Mason Flores, Taylor LeVier and Hadley Brown.

“I was keeping several kids and we wanted a fun summer activity. I thought it would be fun to get the whole community involved. Knowing that that library (located inside the community center) has a summer reading program underway, I knew there would be opportunities for people to see and enjoy Rocky,” Puckett said. “I am hoping it will grown a rock and a smile at a time.”

Left to right are Blakely Brown, Cooper Neal, Hadley Neal, Mason Flores, Taylor LeVier and Hadley Brown, the original artists in the “Rocky” art installation.

Since putting out the first rocks, many more have been added. As of Monday afternoon, Rocky had grown to 26 rocks long, including a couple of rocks contributed by Molly, 7, and Hannah, 21 months, the daughter of former Dayton City Councilman Andy Conner and wife, Kelsey Conner.

“I think Rocky is so cool and so colorful,” said Molly Conner. “I hope he becomes 254 rocks long!”

Her wish is possible, considering that the rock art installation is expected to remain in place until July 31.

If anyone wants to contribute to the Rocky snake project, just let your children’s imaginations run wild and paint their own creations. Then drive them to the community center and add their rocks to the end of the snake. Adults can also participate.

Puckett is hopeful that people will be respectful of the art project and keep children from removing the rocks or vandalizing the project.

“If they don’t appreciate it, please keep walking. Let those who want to see it enjoy it!” she said.

Puckett plans to update Bluebonnet News on the growth of Rocky every few days. Photos will be shared on the Bluebonnet News Facebook page.

Hannah Conner (left) points to the rocks she and her big sister, Molly, created for the “Rocky” art installation. Molly and Hannah Conner add their own hand-painted rocks to “Rocky” on Monday, July 3.

