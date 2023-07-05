The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 2, 2023:

  • Barski, Kenneth – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Batalla-Reyes, Cristian – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Gomes-Benites, Jonthan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Laborde, Jonathan Andrew – Operate Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, Open Container in a Vehicle, No Drivers License
  • Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Criminal Trespass
  • Owens, Robert Louis, Jr – Parole Violation 
  • Seguar, Jesus – Theft of Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana
Barski, Kenneth
Batalla-Reyes, Cristian
Gomes-Benites, Jonthan
Laborde, Jonathan Andrew
Loften, Christopher Sharmaine
Owens, Robert Louis, Jr
Seguar, Jesus

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.