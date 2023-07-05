The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 2, 2023:

Barski, Kenneth – Driving While Intoxicated

Batalla-Reyes, Cristian – Driving While Intoxicated

Gomes-Benites, Jonthan – Driving While Intoxicated

Laborde, Jonathan Andrew – Operate Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, Open Container in a Vehicle, No Drivers License

Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Criminal Trespass

Owens, Robert Louis, Jr – Parole Violation

Seguar, Jesus – Theft of Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana

