The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 3, 2023:

Aguilera-Acosta, Alexander – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Garcia, Jorge – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Gyomlai, Stephanie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

