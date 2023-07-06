Dayton 8U girls to play for State title Friday

The Dayton Youth Sports Association 8U Girls Softball qualified to play in the Ranger State Softball tournament after placing second in the District 7 Ranger Tournament that was played in Shepherd on June 12.

On July 7, 13 teams from across the state of Texas will meet in Mt. Vernon and play for the State title. This team is led by Head Coach Haden Gutierrez and assistants Jessi Kelley, Samer Adawin and Jeremy Jenkins.

“This is the second year in a row that we have had teams represent the City of Dayton at the state tournament and we hope to bring home the state title against tough competition,” said Gutierrez.

Each girl qualified for All Stars by having to play in the spring league and was selected as best in the league by the head/assistant coaches.

